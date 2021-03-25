HBCU alumnae blaze trails at American

Erika LaCour-Loyd

graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Prairie View A&M University. She then went on to earn an MBA from the University of Dallas.

What’s your job at American?

While I’m an engineer by trade, my job title is senior manager of Maintenance programs. I lead a team that develops the engineering work orders needed to maintain all of American’s aircraft. What we do underpins safety for our customers and team members.

Why did you choose a career in engineering?

Coming from a family of engineers, I was surrounded by the industry and engineering-speak right from the start. My favorite subjects in school were science and math, and as I grew older I became fascinated with figuring out how things work, by taking them apart and putting them back together again.

What challenges have you come across as a Black woman working in engineering?

Simply not having many colleagues who were Black women was a challenge, especially when I joined American 23 years ago. There were very few people with a similar journey that I could look up to. But being one of the first means you’re on the leading edge of change.

Sharing my journey helps promote the profession amongst minority groups and goes a long way toward attracting diverse applicants to American’s co-op program and full-time positions. This is both fulfilling and rewarding.

What would you say to young Black women who aspire to become an engineer?

Take time to explore the different fields in the sector, take advantage of educational opportunities and seek out someone who you aspire to be like to help mentor you along the way.

"Recognize that with your diversity comes strength. The times are quickly changing. It sounds cliché, but the world really is your oyster."