HBCU alumnae blaze trails at American

Brianna Bowen
is a graduate of Florida A&M University. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
What’s your job at American?
I am an associate developer in the Ticketing and Receipts team. The work we do makes the booking experience easier, helping to improve the experience customers have when flying with American.
Why did you choose a career in IT?
Growing up, I was always fascinated by technology and the things it could do, but it wasn’t until I was older that I realized I could have a career that allowed me to create technology. I started college as a business administration major, but it wasn’t for me, so I took a leap of faith and changed my major to computer science. Needless to say — I have not looked back.
What challenges have you come across as a Black woman in the world of IT?
Not being heard is sometimes a challenge. I can recall situations where I’ve been troubleshooting something with a group and tried to voice a possible solution, only to have my idea spoken over. It’s unfortunate that things like this happen, but I just remind myself that no matter how anyone treats me, at the end of the day I know that I deserve to be in this field just as much as the next person.
It feels good to be part of the work American is doing to help bring about a more just and equal society. As part of the 2020 intake for the American Airlines Development Program for Technology (ADEPT) — a rotational program we have for recent IT college graduates — I am helping recruit the incoming 2021 class of ADEPTs. It is a great experience to be able to help candidates, some of them from HBCUs, like myself, feel more comfortable during the interview process.
What would you say to young Black women who aspire to pursue a career in IT?
If you want it and if you put in the hard work, you can do it. I can’t promise that it will be an easy journey, but if you’re passionate and dedicated, anything is possible. Just remember that confidence in yourself and your abilities is key, and that your knowledge is something that no one can take from you.
"If you want it and if you put in the hard work, you can do it."